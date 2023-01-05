Asus reveals world-first glasses-free 3D OLED laptop

Audio player loading…

Asus has announced the world's first glasses-free 3D OLED displays as part of its new range of laptops at CES 2023.

Dubbed ASUS Spatial Vision, the technology will be available on laptops aimed at creatives, and integrates with the ASUS Spatial Vision Hub software so 3D videos and 3D games can be enjoyed without needing additional wearable tech.

Additionally, the OLED displays feature a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 0.2 ms response time and 120Hz refresh rate.

New dimensions

Asus says its new ProArt Studiobook, Zenbook Pro and Vivobook Pro laptops will feature these displays, with Spatial Vision technology using the device's built-in camera's lenticular lens and eye tracking features to create separate images for each eye, resulting in a autostereoscopic 3D image.

What's more, Asus claims that users can switch between 2D and 3D images with ease, which it says will allow product designers to understand how their 3d models look in space without needing to create physical prototypes.

The Spatial Vision hub also provides support for simulated Reality applications, with development tools and guidelines on using things such as gesture control and interactive learning in the pursuit of building for 3D ecosystems such as the metaverse.

The devices are also loaded with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40 series of GPUs, aimed at content creators who demand heavyweight performance.

(Image credit: ASUS)

Asus also announced its updated ProArt Creator Hub 2.0 - available for all Studiobook, Zenbook, and Vivobook models - which now has a new interface and a new feature called Colour Control, which Asus claims "combines all the colour solutions specific to creators".

The ASUS Dial and ASUS Control Panel also have updates, allowing for new customizations in Adobe applications, Microsoft Office, Spotify and YouTube and web browsers.

Asus has also partnered with Panatone, the industry standard for digital colour technology, so that users of the ProArt Creator Hub 2.0 have access to thier databases like the Pantone Libraries, Colour Space data, Colour Harmonies.

In the vanguard of the new laptops is the redesigned Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, with a specially designed Intel Core i9-13905H processor using the latest ASUS Supernova System-on-Module (SoM) design to reduce the motherboard core area by nearly 40%, resulting in better cooling and freeing space for GPU power components to give it a boost in performance. The laptop also comes with 32 GB of LPDDR5X DRAM.

All of this combined means that ASUS claims that the new Zenbook Pro "will noticeably enhance video-editing performance and 3D rendering capacity — drastically shortening processing time."

The screen is a 16:10 3.2K 120Hz OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen, as well as an auto-tilting keyboard to find the right typing angle for you.