Apple Watch deals: the Series 5 is just $299 at Amazon, its lowest price ever

If you've been holding off on the latest Apple Watch deals, then now might just be the time to commit with the latest Apple sale from Amazon offering a Series 5 for just $299 (was $399).

The Apple Watch Series 5, now at its lowest ever price at Amazon, is the latest in the wildly successful smartwatch line from the Cupertino giant. It's faster, slimmer, and features a bigger screen than its predecessors, which normally would set you back a premium before this great Apple sale. The perfect companion to any iOS device, it features a whole host of excellent fitness tracking, entertainment, and lifestyle apps.

We've also thrown in a couple of Apple Watch Series 3 deals, which are a good alternative if you're on more of a budget right now. The Series 3 is just $179 (was $199) at Amazon right now - $10 off it's cheapest price ever in the US. It's also on sale in the UK for just £195 (was £279), finally breaking that sub-£200 barrier.

With the brand new Watch OS7 coming later this year, it's a great time to be considering Apple Watch deals as you'll soon be getting even more features out of these great smartwatches. Just a few of the features on the way include a much requested sleep tracking app, cycling-focused map routes, upgrades to the workout app, and a hand-washing app - which sounds pedantic, but might just be a lifesaver.

Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Apple Watch deals in your region.

The latest Apple Watch sale at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) | $399 $299 at Amazon

This $100 discount on a brand new Series 5 Apple Watch puts it firmly in the more affordable range for most users, and makes it the perfect companion to any iPhone or MacBook. A new processor, bigger screen, and slimmer chassis set this one apart from the older models. It's simply one of the best smartwatches you can buy right now for fitness tracking, music, and casual use.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) | $199 $179 at Amazon

If you're in the market for a cheaper option, then this $20 off Series 3 deal at Amazon is now just $179. Sure, it's a little older, bulkier, and has a smaller screen than the new Series 5, but it's still running the latest iOS. Subsequently, it features all the great fitness and quality of life apps you'd expect from an Apple Watch.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) | £279 £195 at Amazon

In the UK? The Series 3 also has a nice little discount right now at Amazon, firmly settling in the sub-£200 range right now. It's a great value pickup if you want all those iOS apps and features, but don't want to commit to the more expensive series 5.

View Deal

See all the other Apple Watch deals at Amazon

Learn more about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale events

sale events See our roundup of the best 4th of July sales

If you're still not satisfied, our dedicated Apple Watch deals article has more options for you, including a detailed model comparison and the best prices in all regions. We've also got a fantastic alternative with our Galaxy Watch Active deals, which are also seeing some great price cuts right now - perfect if you've got an android phone instead of an iPhone.