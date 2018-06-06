AMD’s next Ryzen Threadripper processor will be a 32-core beast

Out of all the announcements we’ve been waiting for at Computex 2018, AMD finally making Ryzen Threadripper 2nd generation processors official was the biggest one. Thankfully AMD delivered on the goods.

On the highest-end, AMD says its Ryzen Threadripper 2nd generation processor includes a beastly 32-core and 64-threads. For reference, the last-generation Ryzen Threadripper 1950X featured 16-cores and 32-threads.

Unfortunately, AMD didn't disclose any details on clock speeds or even a new model name. That said, AMD revealed as with Ryzen 2nd Generation, the next series of Threadripper processors are build on a 12nm architecture and features the enhanced overclocking capabilities.

AMD says the Ryzen Threadripper 2nd Generation family will launch in the second half of 2018 and that aforementioned 32-core processor is due to arrive in the third quarter of the year.