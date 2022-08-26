AMD to bring suped-up gaming performance in early 2023 with Ryzen 9 7950X3D

Audio player loading…

The first round of AMD’s ‘Zen 4’ Ryzen 7000 CPUs will be arriving very soon, with a September release all but confirmed by Team Red ahead of its livestream event on August 29. But more interestingly for many gamers, YouTuber and leaker Moore’s Law is Dead (opens in new tab) (MLID) has stated that we can expect to see the suped-up 3D V-Cache Ryzen 7000 chips in Q1 2023.

We already knew that AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology would be making an appearance in Ryzen 7000 , but this leak gives us greater insight into what we can expect. According to MLID, AMD is readying two chips: the Ryzen 7 7850X3D, and the uber-powerful Ryzen 9 7950X3D.

The 3D V-Cache technology is a boon for gamers, as it allows AMD to ‘stack’ L3 cache memory on the processor die, which provides boosted performance in games. The first CPU to receive this tech was the Ryzen 7 5800X3D , which was incredibly able to outperform the more expensive Intel Core i9-12900K in some games thanks to its whopping 100MB cache.

Analysis: 3D V-Cache could solidify AMD’s position as the ‘gamer’s choice’ of CPU

Choosing the best processor for a gaming PC can be a tricky business. Your processor won’t have as big an impact on games as your graphics card, naturally, but it can represent a performance bottleneck if it lags behind your other components, and some games (such as real-time strategy titles) do benefit from a superior CPU more than others.

Pricing will obviously be key here, but if AMD’s 3D Ryzen chips are able to outperform Intel’s Raptor Lake CPUs in games while costing less it’ll be a slam dunk for Team Red. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is already arguably the single best choice for building a high-end gaming rig right now, so we can expect AMD to keep that momentum going for the second generation of 3D CPUs.

Intel’s i7-13700K is looking to provide some serious competition, with recently leaked benchmarks suggesting that it shreds the non-3D Ryzen 7 7700X in synthetic tests. But the average gamer won’t be worried about number-crunching performance; it’s all about the game framerates, and there’s where the 3D chips will excel. We can’t wait to get our hands on them.