Amazon will now let you pay using Venmo

Audio player loading…

Amazon has added one more payment type for users to pick at the checkout just in time for Black Friday.

In an announcement (opens in new tab) by parent company PayPal, Venmo shared the news of its new partnership with Amazon, which would see it being added as a payment method to Amazon.com website and Amazon mobile app users across the US.

The effort has already started rolling out to “select Amazon customers”, with more being added in the coming month - although it will only be available in the US for the time being.

Venmo in Amazon

According to PayPal, Venmo users (including its almost 90 million active users in the US) shop almost twice as much as “the average shopper”. Its partnership with Amazon, which allows for quick delivery and easy repeat purchases, seems a no-brainer, then.

Once Venmo is added to eligible accounts, users will be able to use their app balance or any linked bank accounts or debit cards to make purchases. Mobile payments remain covered by Amazon’s A-to-z Guarantee (opens in new tab), as well as Venmo’s monitoring and encryption technology.

In a press release (opens in new tab), VP of Amazon Worldwide Payments Max Bardon, explained the company’s commitment to offering flexibility to its customers:

“We want to offer customers payment options that are convenient, easy to use, and secure - and there’s no better time for that than the busy holiday season. Whether it’s paying with cash, buying now and paying later, or now paying via Venmo, our goal is to meet the needs and preferences of every Amazon customer," he said.

TechRadar Pro has reached out to both companies about the possibility of expanding Venmo at the checkout to other countries.