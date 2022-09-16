Amazon wants to make your company's shipping a whole lot cheaper

Audio player loading…

Amazon is set to launch a new version of its multi-channel shipping software Veeqo that it says should save ecommerce firms a lot of money.

Veeqo can integrate with users' sales channels, including Amazon but also third-party channels such as eBay, Etsy, and Shopify, to provide access to discounted rates on services like UPS, US Postal Service, DHL, and FedEx.

In addition, Veeqo’s "rate-shopping" feature automatically finds the lowest shipping rate available for sellers' orders based on size and weight.

How much does it cost?

Veeqo is now free under Amazon's leadership, having previously cost $450 per month before being acquired for an undisclosed sum in early 2022.

Sellers who ship via Veeqo are set to pay only for their carrier labels, with no additional monthly fees.

Under Amazon's leadership, Veeqo users are also set to get a host of new features, including a full inventory management solution, which enables tracking and counting stock across locations.

Users will also get new reporting and forecasting features, which will enable sellers to make stock decisions using data such as inventory performance, historical stock, and other financial information.

Veeqo is now available to Amazon sellers in the US, with early access to the new features available in advance of the full launch of the new features later this year.

Existing UK-based sellers will enjoy free access starting today to Veeqo’s legacy product, with a full launch of the new features in the UK to follow.

The news comes as Amazon's retail business in the UK is expanding at a pace that could see it become one of the UK's largest private sector employers, joining the likes of John Lewis and Alliance Boots, and exceeding the numbers employed by the British Army.

Amazon recently announced it will create 4,000 new permanent jobs in the UK as part of a significant employment push, with a significant number of these coming at warehouses in London and Manchester.