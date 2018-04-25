Amazon Fire TV Cube page may confirm existence of Fire TV / Echo hybrid device

Amazon has launched a page on its website that seems to confirm the existence of a leaked device that is a hybrid of an Echo smart speaker and a Fire TV dongle, called Fire TV Cube.

The page is cryptic to say the least, with just the words ‘What is Fire TV Cube?’ emblazoned on a page above a blue glowing line – an obvious reference to the blue glowing line on Amazon’s hugely popular range of Echo devices.

There’s no other official information, just a tease of ‘details coming soon’ and a button to sign up to learn more. But that doesn’t mean we don’t know anything about the Fire TV Cube.

Two for two

The Fire TV Cube looks likely to be a device that was leaked towards the end of last year by AFTVNews. In a single picture (below) AFTVNews leaked the upcoming Fire TV dongle and a cube shaped device that looked like an Echo, if the Echo was made by the Borg.

Credit: AFTVNews

Now, there are already options for controlling Fire TV using Alexa, but this would be the first time that a dedicated flagship device was both smart speaker and Fire TV device. We’re expecting the Echo’s far-field technology to be involved, so no need to push a button on your Fire remote to activate Alexa.

There’s (obviously) no word yet on price or release date but we’ll keep you informed as we find out more.

Via The Verge