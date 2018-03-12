Amazfit Cor is an affordable fitness tracker that looks like a Fitbit classic

Looking for a smart wearable that you can take anywhere, rain or shine? The new Amazfit Cor looks to fit that request, coming in at a surprisingly low $79 (£57, AU$100.)

Stocked with premium materials, like curved Gorilla Glass and an impressive 12-day battery life, the Cor brings the best features of a smartwatch in a fitness-focused wearable.

What makes this one stand out against the competition, even up against the recommended entries in our list of best fitness trackers, is its water and dust resistance rating. It is protected up to 5 ATM or 50 meters worth of pressure applied.

Usually, this sort of resilience is reserved to pricey analog watches, not affordable smart wearables.

Like most connected fitness trackers the Cor can feed your emails, text messages and pertinent app notifications to you straight from your phone while connected via Bluetooth.

There’s more to Cor

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The company’s most recent entry, the Amazfit Bip encroached on the Apple Watch’s territory with a similar head-turning design, and the Cor looks to do the same to the likes of the Fitbit Charge 2 and Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro.

It’s rectangular color screen makes a statement that’s all the more bold thanks to its impressive asking price. And in addition to its waterproofing - making it an excellent swim tracking candidate - its heart rate sensor and accelerometer can make tracking sleep and your regular activities more accurate.

While it lacks the built-in GPS function and the advertised 45-day battery life found in the Bip, it attempts to make up for it with its smaller size and added durability. You’ll know which set of features is more important, but having more choices in the sub-$100 price range isn’t a bad thing.