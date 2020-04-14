All GitHub features are now free for everyone

After bringing unlimited private repositories to free users last year, GitHub has now announced that it is making private repositories with unlimited collaborators available to all of its users. This means that all of the core GitHub features are now available for free for everyone.

Up until now, if an organization wanted to use the developer platform for private development, it had to subscribe to one of the company's paid plans. However, GitHub believes that every developer should have access to its platform and that price should not be a barrier to entry.

Teams will now be able to manage all of their work together in one place including CI/CD, project management, code review, packages and more.

However, teams that require more advanced features (like code owners), enterprise features (like SAML) or personalized support can upgrade to one of GitHub's paid plans.

GitHub plan changes

Now that the core GitHub features are available to all users for free, the company has updated the pricing of its plans to reflect the change.

GitHub Pro now has a reduced monthly price of $4 and will include 2GB of Packages storage and 10GB of data transfer.

The monthly price per user for GitHub Team has also been reduced to $4 and there is no minimum seat requirement. GitHub Team will also include 3,000 Actions minutes per month for private repositories after May 14.

GitHub Enterprise includes all of the features available in Team as well as SAML single sign-on, 50,000 Actions minutes per month, 50GB of GitHub Packages storage and advanced auditing for $21 per user per month.

GitHub Free for organizations is available now and includes private repositories for unlimited users. Any organization that was previously using Team for Open Source will now have GitHub Free. Additionally GitHub Free for individual developers now includes unlimited collaborators and any organization or individual using the free tier will receive GitHub Community Support.