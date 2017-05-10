Aircel announces 1GB 3G data pack for Rs 76

Following the aggressive plans offered by Reliance Jio, Aircel is now trying to leverage the demand for low cost data packs by announcing a new 1GB 3G data pack for just Rs 76. It’s important to specify that the network will only offer 3G data for the customers and not 4G. This pack will have a validity of only 10 days, though, so you will effectively get 3GB of data for Rs 228 per month.

Aircel is also offering 100MB of additional data for every recharge over Rs 50. There’s another 100MB of data up for grabs if you download the Aircel app from the Google Play Store or the iTunes App Store. The carrier also announced free incoming calls while on national roaming across its networks, so the carrier has been in the news for quite some time now.

While Aircel is severely lagging behind the likes of Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, and Jio, there are several users who rely on its networks across the country who will no doubt welcome these new changes. The carrier currently operates in 13 circles in India.

In addition to offering these nifty benefits, Aircel is also offering full talktime benefits on recharges of Rs 86 or higher. We expect more catchy benefits to come our way in the days to come as the competition gets heated up among rivals.

Aircel’s Chief Marketing Officer, Anupam Vasudev said, “Aircel has always worked to delight its customers and present them with value for money offers. Through apps, we know our customers, their plans, usage, and the services they are interested in, and hence have curated these products basis the trends observed.”