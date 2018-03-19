ACT Fibernet reportedly testing its own streaming service ‘ACTTV+’ in India

ACT Fibernet is reportedly testing its in-house TV streaming service called ACTTV+. For those who don’t know, ACT Fibernet is an Indian ISP currently present in twelve Indian cities. It is also the first ISP to provide Gigabit broadband connectivity in India.

As per Digit, ACT Fiber’s rumoured streaming service will run on Android based streaming box, which will connect to a TV using HDMI or USB. The streaming service could also come with a host of streaming services like YouTube, HOOQ, AltBalaji and more.

The ISP is said to be offering trials for the ACTTV+ to its existing customers in Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. An email sent by ACT to a customer, accessed by Telecomtalk, reads as follows - “An Android-based streaming device that offers online video content directly on your TV for the best streaming experiences, at the comfort of your home.’

Apart from the email, there is no information on pricing and availability of the new streaming service from ACT.