A staggering 1.5 million Aussies don't know their own mobile number

More than 1.5 million Aussies don’t know their own phone number, according to the results of a new survey from mobile and broadband comparison site WhistleOut (opens in new tab), while 14% of Aussies were unable to remember the contact numbers of a single emergency contact.

Surveying over 1,000 Australians about their mobile phone habits and opinions, the results found that adults aged between 18-24 are the worst offenders when it comes to being unable to remember their own phone numbers, representing 36% of the total. That’s perhaps not surprising, given the changing preferences that younger demographics have for meeting and interacting in our digital age.

While that statistic may be fairly harmless, perhaps more concerning is the fact that 14% of survey respondents reported being unable to remember the number for a single emergency contact. Surprisingly, Aussies aged over 54 are the worst offenders here, with a similar 36% of the total falling in this age group.

This memory gap could come with potentially catastrophic costs, with emergency responders being able to more quickly access an individual’s medical and personal history often of critical importance in emergency situations.

Luckily, the latter is easy to rectify, as most smartphones include an area where you can specify your emergency contacts. Today’s best smartwatch options also offer plenty of health and safety features that can help keep your emergency contacts informed of any mishaps.

And if you're among the cohort that has trouble recalling your own number, might we humbly suggest you use these tips to improve your memory (opens in new tab) put together by our colleagues over at sister site LiveScience. Either that, or write it on a Post-It and stick it somewhere you can't miss it – like, say, the screen of your phone?