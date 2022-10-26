1More Aero wireless earbuds offer AirPods Pro's coolest features for much cheaper

Audio player loading…

It’s been a feature largely confined to Apple branded headphones so far, but affordable audio brand 1More look to have broken new ground by offering Spatial Audio with head tracking tech in their all-new Aero true wireless earbuds for a super-low price.

The feature-packed buds also boast improved noise cancellation over the company’s previous in-ears, as well as packing in the company’s own AI-powered Smart Loudness Technology which 1More claims to deliver improved listening at lower volumes by automatically adjusting the EQ curve to save detail.

The earphones pack carbon-coated 10mm drivers which keep the Aero’s weight to 4.9 grams per bud, while the soundstage has been tuned by Grammy award-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi.

There’s no question about the Aero’s big calling card however, with the Aero’s Spatial Audio support set to make use of built-in gyroscopes in both buds, that 1More claim can create a 3D surround sound stage which adapts to head movements.

That feature potentially ranks the Aero’s alongside Apple’s very own AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3 that both feature Dynamic Head Tracking for spatial audio as a key selling point.

What isn’t clear at this point is whether the Aero’s are compatible with Dolby Atmos music/movies or Apple’s own Spatial Audio platform – we’ve reached out to a 1More spokesperson and will update when we have confirmation.

Outside of Spatial Audio, there’s also support for Bluetooth 5.2 with the Aero able to connect to two devices simultaneously, wireless Qi charging, and an impressive 28-hours of claimed playback from the built-in battery. A quick-charge function meanwhile delivers up to three hours of playtime from just 15 minutes of being plugged in at the mains.

The buds feature what 1More claims to be its best-ever noise-cancelling performance from a set of buds, with their frequency range extended from 40Hz to 4,000Hz. The Aero come with five different ANC modes, including a softened mode for quieter environments, plus an adaptive noise cancelling mode that automatically adjusts the degree of noise suppression based on ambient outside noise. A transparency mode meanwhile amplifies voices and ambient noise.

The 1More Aero have an official price of $109 / £99, but are currently available from Amazon for $20 / £20 via coupons, or via 1More's own US site (opens in new tab) and UK site (opens in new tab) using the code “AERO20”.

Analysis: 3D feature sets the Aero’s apart from other budget headphones – but can they match AirPods?

(Image credit: 1MORE)

1MORE has been building up a decent rep for their headphones line up, regularly offering performance beyond their affordable price tags.

Their Triple Driver in-ear headphones earned five stars in our review a few years ago, and they remain one of our top picks in our best earbuds guide. The brand’s 1MORE Sonoflow over-ear headphones with ANC meanwhile scored an impressive 4 and half stars in our recent review.

The addition of spatial audio head tracking is a big development for the brand however, with it being a feature not yet seen on true wireless headphones in this bracket.

Outside of Apple’s recent AirPods, only the far more expensive Beats Studio Buds, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds Live and Buds 2 and LG’s T90 Tone Free feature similar tech.

The big question is how well the Aero’s delivers their 3D surround sound in comparison to their more expensive rivals. We can’t wait to put the buds and their headline feature through its paces – keep an eye out for a full review on TechRadar in the future.