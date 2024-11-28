Black Friday PS5 deals live: I've tracked PlayStation deals for years and these are my top picks for PS5 and PS5 Pro so far

(Image credit: Future/Sony)

The Black Friday PS5 deals are well and truly underway, and they are even bringing with them bona fide PS5 Pro discounts, as well as a host of discounts on complementing games and accessories.

I've been tracking gaming hardware deals, writing about gaming tech for years, and covering sales periods for years now. That includes covering the PS5 stock shortage of a few years ago, as well as covering record-low prices on a host of the best and our favorite gaming tech across the years.

• See all of today's best deals at Amazon

The Black Friday PS5 deals are always a staple of the November sales period and often represent the best time to invest in hardware and accessory upgrades as well as pick up the latest and greatest games going too. This year, we've got the introduction of the PS5 Pro to contend with too, and I'm hoping for some value-busting bundles on that machine that will include the disc drive and vertical stand at a reduced retail price. This would increase the value proposition and help offer a way into the new console in a more fulsome way - and with it being so hard to buy a PS5 disc drive right now, this would be incredibly welcome.

Away from that new console, be it PS5 Slim bundles, or discounts on the best PS5 headsets, controllers, storage solutions, or PS5 and PS5 Pro-enhanced games, I'm here to guide you through the swathes of deals and discounts we'll across the whole Black Friday period. And we'll start with a few of my top picks.

My top US Black Friday PS5 deals

Sony PS5 DualSense controller (white): was $74.99 now $54 at Walmart Adding an extra controller to your setup is never a bad thing and Black Friday is almost always the best time of year to buy a DualSense. Luckily all the colorwayts under the sun(almost) are discounted, but starting with the original white one is always worth a shout.

was $1,799.99 now $1,398 at Amazon The Sony Bravia 8 4K TV is our pick for the best PS5 OLED TV and will be a brilliant companion for any PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Pro this holiday. Our Sony Bravia 8 review will shine a more detailed light on why.

was $59.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy Horizon Forbidden West is probably the best-looking game on a console I've ever seen since testing it for my PS5 Pro review this month. It's one of the best games to get first for Pro owners and a superb one for a Christmas list for any PS5 player. Ten bucks off is nothing to sniff at either, which is also its lowest-ever price.

was $129.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy The Nova 5 is my favorite gaming headset of this year and is exceptional value at this price. Offering supreme comfort, brilliant audio quality, and battery life, as well as excellent flexibility when used in tandem with the Arctis Companion App, this is all the PS5 headset you'll ever need.

was $199.99 now $169.99 at Amazon The PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds at their lowest-ever price in the US makes for a much more compelling proposition. They've never offered better value and this brings their price down right into the face of the competition. Go planar for less with this deal.

Astro Bot: was $59.99 now $49.97 at Amazon This new lowest-ever price for Astro Bot is the easiest PS5 game deal recommendation I can make in 2024 - I've just completed it myself and am so close to the platinum. It's easily one of the top games to play on PS5 and a bargain at this price just a few months after release.

was $539.99 now $412.05 at Amazon If you're looking for a quality 4K gaming monitor to team with your PS5 Pro or PS5, then this Acer model is worth considering with over $120 off its list price. It's got a 28-inch panel, so isn't too massive, and channels all that make Acer screens great with loads of ports, a 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate and it's also G-Sync compatible for PC gaming too. It's only $20 or so off its lowest-ever price right now.

Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon This is a brilliant game deal with the Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition now at a new lowest-ever price. This version of the critically acclaimed horror mystery game includes all the DLC and even a free copy of Alan Wake Remastered for the complete experience. Plus, it's PS5 Pro enhanced for good measure.

My top UK Black Friday PS5 deals

Sony PS5 Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle (digital): was £379 now £315 at EE Digital gaming fans in the UK looking for a new PS5 can get the Digital Edition PlayStation 5 console for a massively discounted rate this Black Friday too. Yup, it's got the Fortnite bits in it too which makes it slightly better value.

Sony PS5 DualSense controller (white): was £62.50 now £39.99 at Amazon The DualSense controllers are discounted in the UK too, with prices dropping across the whole color range which is excellent news for those who need another or are building a collection (like me).

was £989 now £793.23 at Dell Technologies UK This new lowest-ever price makes the premium Alienware AW3225QF QD-OLED monitor the best value it's ever been. If you're looking for a premium beauty of a screen to go with your PS5 Pro or PS5 then look no further than this. Add code AFF5MON to get another 5% off and get it down to the above price.

was £329.99 now £244.99 at Amazon This white variant of the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is the same price as the black version but, being white, is more in-keeping with the slick PS5 aesthetic. It's a brilliant headset, and this new lowest-ever price makes it a great hit for those looking to go big this month.

was £182.87 now £149 at Amazon The Pulse Explore earbuds are excellent value for money at this price and probably should have launched at this rate to begin with. They offer exceptional audio and are perfect for anyone on PS5 or PlayStation Portal.

was £69.99 now £64.50 at Amazon This edition of one of 2023's finest bags you all the expansions as well as the base game and only came out recently too! A neat saving of a fiver is very welcome and it's also one of the best Pro-enhanced games you can get right now.

was £209.99 now £179.97 at Amazon The DualSense Edge is a superb premium PS5 controller that's usually just a touch too expensive to recommend. This current sale price is more in line with similar controllers on the market, and thus it's much easier to recommend currently.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: was £24.99 now £14.99 at John Lewis This is a terrific price to bag Assassin's Creed Mirage, with John Lewis offering it for less than 15 quid. It's a new lowest-ever price and is absolutely worth it at this low price.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2: was £59.99 now £36.99 at Amazon Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is one of the sleeper hits of the year and is an absolute banger if you're into third-person action shooters. Even better if you're a Warhammer 40K fan. Even better at this new lowest-ever price.