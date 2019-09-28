VPN Unlimited review

This VPN has tempting prices and generally reliable performance, but matters are spoiled a little by device management hassles and other issues. There's still a lot to like here, though, so take the trial anyway, and see what you think.

KeepSolid is the New York-based company behind a range of products, from business planning and an electronic signature platform, to VPN Unlimited, a capable virtual private network.

The VPN seems a little smaller than some, with the company claiming to have only '400+ servers' (NordVPN claims over 5,000), but they're widely spread. The company offers more than 80 locations worldwide, with recent additions including Libya, Serbia, Costa Rica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

P2P is supported, though only at five locations: Canada, France, Luxembourg, Romania and US (California.)

Protocol support covers all the usual standards, including OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, IKEv2, and PPTP. WireGuard is included now with VPN Unlimited Personal VPN Server or Personal Static IP subscriptions, and will soon be available to all users.

There's a further protocol bonus in the company's own KeepSolid Wise, which redirects traffic through the TCP 443 and UDP 33434 ports to theoretically make it more difficult to detect and block.

Want to try KeepSolid VPN Unlimited? Check out the website here

KeepSolid suggests Wise is ideal for users in China, Iran, Saudi Arabia and anywhere else which takes a dim view of VPNs and actively tries to block their use. It has to be worth a try, but if it doesn't work, there are other providers who offer detection-blocking ideas of their own (VyprVPN's Chameleon, IPVanish's 'Scramble.')

The service has an impressive list of apps, with downloads for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, Windows Phone and Apple TV, and a handy collection of browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox and Opera. The latest addition is a Windows Store app for Windows 10.

VPN Unlimited supports up to 5 devices on a standard account, but that's a little more complicated than usual. While other providers typically support 5 simultaneous connections from any combination of devices, VPN Unlimited has 5 'slots' which are allocated to particular devices or browser extensions (a Windows client and Chrome extension on the same system will fill two slots) as you connect them.

Once those slots are filled, you won't be able to connect with any new devices until you log into the website and delete one of the old devices. Oh, and if you run out of free devices, or you replace several, you can only delete one active device a week.

This even applies if, say, you sign up for a month's service after not using it for a year, and three of your slots are taken up by devices you no longer own. You'll have to wait for two weeks until these are deleted and all five slots are available for your new devices. (KeepSolid does have a solution, sort-of: you're able to buy further slots at extra cost. Gee, thanks.)

If you run into problems with this, or any other part of the service, KeepSolid has a web knowledgebase with troubleshooting advice, and a support team is on hand 24/7 to answer your questions via ticket and email.

While VPN Unlimited hasn't had any major service-wide improvements since our last review, there are some important additions in some areas. For example, the Windows client now has a kill switch to prevent accidental data leaks if the VPN connection drops.

VPN Unlimited's plans include support for five devices, unlimited traffic, 256-bit encryption and more (Image credit: KeepSolid)

Plans and pricing

KeepSolid's range starts with three straightforward plans. You can cover up to 5 devices by opting to pay monthly for $9.99, dropping to $5 a month if you pay for a year up-front, and $2.78 with its three-year plan. There are a few cheaper providers - Private Internet Access is just $3.33 over a year, Surfshark a bargain $1.99 over two years - but VPN Unlimited is better than most, and looks like good value to us.

As we write, the company also offers a lifetime of VPN usage for a one-off $199.99. That's the equivalent of $16.67 a month if you only use it for a year, $5.56 if you keep it for three years, $3.33 over five years - you get the idea.

While lifetime plans sound good in theory, based on current pricing, you'll need to use VPN Unlimited for more than five years before it starts to become cheaper than the bargain competition. There's no way to be sure the company will be the best service for you, by then, or even whether it'll still exist, and on balance we wouldn't recommend committing to any more than the three-year plan.

VPN Unlimited protects your privacy with 256-bit encryption and strong VPN protocols (Image credit: KeepSolid)

Privacy

VPN Unlimited protects your privacy by using only the strongest VPN protocols. By default, that means OpenVPN, which is the standard protocol on both mobile and desktop apps. This uses AES-256 encryption for industry-standard levels of security. And if it doesn't suit your needs for some reason, no problem - IKEv2 is available with most clients as a capable fallback protocol.

The apps also offer KeepSolid's own Wise technology. This takes the core OpenVPN protocol, scrambles and obfuscates it a little, and maybe routes it a little differently to a regular connection. While this might cut speeds a little, it could help you bypass VPN detection and blocking systems used in countries like China, allowing you to connect from almost anywhere.

There's more good news in the app's ability to automatically connect to the VPN whenever you access an untrusted network, ensuring you're always protected.

The Windows and Mac apps also benefit from a kill switch to block your internet if the VPN drops. (The Windows kill switch doesn't work exactly as it should, but we'll talk more about that later.)

The Windows client doesn't have any specific 'DNS leak protection' settings, either, but these, at least, didn't seem to be necessary. We ran checks at IPLeak, DNS Leak Test, DoILeak and others, and found no sign of DNS, WebRTC or other data leaks.

VPN Unlimited doesn't make any claims about not keeping logs on its customers (Image credit: KeepSolid)

Logging

VPN providers understand that potential customers are curious about their logging policies, and most try to make this immediately clear on the website, leaving phrases like 'Zero Logging!' prominently displayed in reassuringly large fonts.

The VPN Unlimited website doesn't make such an effort to highlight its logging procedures, and its front page doesn't mention the issue at all.

The Privacy Policy gives a general description of personal data which might be collected when you visit the website or use KeepSolid's apps. These include IP addresses; device name, code, manufacturer and language; time zone, connection time and wifi network name; and the total amount of traffic for each session, along with session dates.

A quick check of our VPN Unlimited web console revealed a little more identifying information. A Devices console didn't just record that we had connected from a Windows 10 system, for instance. It also stored both the computer name and even the name of our Windows user account. If there's no logging of activity, that can't help anyone connect an internet action to your account, but we're still a little uncomfortable about a third party holding that level of information about our devices.

These smaller concerns aside, there's no sign of VPN Unlimited taking any logging liberties with your personal data. We'd like more reassurance than words on a website, though. Other providers are increasingly going through third-party audits to verify their no-logging claims, and at some point we hope KeepSolid will do the same.

We used Ookla's SpeedTest and TestMy to measure VPN Unlimited's performance (Image credit: TestMy.net)

Performance

KeepSolid performed well during our speed testing. Our closest UK servers managed 64-66Mbps on a 75Mbps fiber broadband line, around 4 to 6% down on our regular non-VPN speeds. Most European countries were very similar, and US servers consistently exceeded 50Mbps.

Repeating our speed tests from a US location gave us more inconsistent results, but peaked at around 130-150Mbps on a 475Mbps line. Some VPNs managed 300 to 400Mbps from the same location, but unless you have a device and connection which can handle that level of speed, KeepSolid's performance will probably be good enough.

Connecting to distant servers from the UK delivered reasonable results. Most European servers reached 60-65Mbps, US servers managed 55Mbps and more, and most of the less-common locations also performed well (Libya hit 50Mbps and more.)

The only exception we noticed was Malaysia, which for us was almost unusably slow at around 1Mbps. We were connecting long-distance, though, and if you're nearby, your experience could be very different.

While checking these servers, we also used geolocation libraries and ping checks to confirm their real locations. That's important, as some providers use virtual servers which aren't in the countries they claim, but we found no location-related trickery here. Every VPN Unlimited server appears to be in or close to its advertised location.

In our tests, VPN Unlimited was able to unblock Netflix in the US (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix

A good VPN doesn't just give you a new virtual location, it ensures that identity is sufficiently undetectable that it gets you access to all kinds of geoblocked content.

To get a feel for a VPN's unblocking abilities, we connect to its UK and US servers, then check to see whether BBC iPlayer, US YouTube and US Netflix would allow us access to their content, or detect the VPN and display their usual "we know what you're doing" error message.

The VPN Unlimited apps simplify the process of server selection by highlighting recommended iPlayer, Netflix and Hulu locations on their regular server list. That's far more convenient than the average VPN, where you might have ten or more US servers to choose from, but be left to try them, one after the other, until you find which (if any) works with your preferred content provider.

We chose the UK server recommended for accessing iPlayer, and it worked just fine. Out of curiosity, we tried the other UK server, and that let us in, too.

Most VPNs allow access to US YouTube, and that was also the case here, with VPN Unlimited bypassing YouTube's geoblocking with all its servers.

US Netflix is the gold standard for content unblocking, but again, VPN Unlimited passed the test without difficulty. Its recommended US server got us access to the service right away, and when we tried a handful of other US servers, they worked, too.

This situation can change week to week, even day-to-day, and there are no guarantees you'll see exactly the same results. But right now, KeepSolid does better at unblocking than many competitors, and even if problems do crop up in future, the ability of the client to highlight recommended servers will make it easier to find a location which works for you.

VPN Unlimited supports torrents but the company isn't too keen on them (Image credit: KeepSolid)

Torrents

VPN Unlimited supports torrents, at least in theory, but the company isn't exactly enthusiastic about it. A support site FAQ asking 'is BitTorrent allowed on all servers?' is answered with a distinctly grumpy 'The primary use of KeepSolid VPN Unlimited is not to download torrents, but to offer online security.'

That's not all, with the answer going on to warn that 'There are limited cases when our technical team has to subside connection speeds due to torrenting.' Presumably this means cut, or throttle one or more user's speed.

That compares poorly with VPNs who promise they'll never throttle connections. It also leaves us wondering how VPN Unlimited would know they have 'subsided' connection speeds 'due to torrenting.' Is VPN Unlimited monitoring user connections to identify the protocols they're using? If so, that's another black mark when compared to the top competition.

Even if you're unconcerned about that, there's more bad news in torrent support across the network. VPN Unlimited supports P2P on just a small fraction of its locations, five in total. They're well positioned for North American and European customers (Canada, USA, France, Luxembourg, Romania), but users elsewhere in the world may see disappointing download speeds, and it's another torrenting hassle you don't see with the best of the competition.

VPN Unlimited tries to sound a little more encouraging in other areas of the site, though with mixed results. The main torrent page begins with a faintly disbelieving 'even though downloading torrents is illegal in some countries, in a present-day reality it still remains popular', for instance, but goes on to claim 'KeepSolid VPN Unlimited is your perfect tool for hiding your IP address while torrenting.'

If torrents aren't your top priority, or maybe you never use them at all, this might not matter much. VPN Unlimited supports them, you can protect torrent downloading whenever you need it. But if torrenting is a major item on your VPN shopping list, VPN Unlimited may not be the best choice.

VPN Unlimited offers VPN clients for most major platforms (Image credit: KeepSolid)

Client setup

VPN Unlimited was easy to set up, and followed much the same rules as you'll see with any other service you buy online. Choose a plan, hand over your email address to create an account, download and install the client. Simple.

Manually setting up OpenVPN GUI or other OpenVPN-compatible apps is more of a challenge. Unlike most VPNs, KeepSolid doesn't have a single archive with all the .ovpn configuration files you need. Instead you must generate them, one by one, from the website.

The company also requires that you generate different .ovpn files for each device, as they have separate logins. Oh, and if you're using them with OpenVPN GUI, or anything else which displays the file name, you'll want to rename every one, as KeepSolid uses a naming convention which is, well, inconvenient (try 3237FF6D3B9A7C7A7015B20312CEEB45_bg_openvpn.ovpn, for instance, vs. Belgium.ovpn for VyprVPN.)

This isn't quite as dumb as it sounds. The standard .ovpn files used by other providers leave you needing to manually enter your username and password to connect, or store them within your app. KeepSolid's more customized files automatically include your credentials, ensuring you'll never have to enter a login on any device. Still, manually generating files one-by-one is a tedious task, and life would be much easier if KeepSolid updated the system to allow multiple server files to be set up in a single operation.

VPN Unlimited's Windows client is lightweight and has a clean interface (Image credit: KeepSolid)

Windows client

The VPN Unlimited Windows client opens with a world map indicating its various locations, and an arrow indicating the location of your current IP.

Although this looks good, you can't zoom in, pan around, click a location to log in, or perform any other useful actions. It's just a simple static image.

Instead of map view, you can also see all of the servers available in a more traditional list (Image credit: KeepSolid)

The real action takes place in a more conventional server list. Locations are organized alphabetically, each one with a Workload icon to help you make the best choice. Specialist servers (Netflix, Hulu, iPlayer, torrents) are highlighted. If you need more performance information, an optional ping test took only around 6 seconds to run on our test system, and added a latency figure to each location.

Scroll down, find a server which appeals, and you can connect with a click.

There's a smarter location-picking feature in a Favorites list, which enables building a collection of your most-used servers for easy recall later.

Switching between servers is natural, too. Unlike some of the competition, you're not forced to manually close the connection before you can select another location. Just click a server from the list and the client will automatically disconnect and reconnect for you.

In the Windows app you can see all of the available protocols and even enable VPN Unlimited's kill switch (Image credit: KeepSolid)

A Settings box includes several useful options. You can manually switch protocols between OpenVPN, IKEv2 and KeepSolid's own Wise UDP and Wise TCP. (The speedy and secure WireGuard is apparently coming soon, though not available at review time.)

A DNS leak feature reduces the chance of your DNS requests being sent outside the tunnel.

A Trusted Networks option enables building a whitelist of networks where the VPN will be deactivated. If you only use a VPN to protect your activities on public wireless hotspots, for instance, you could automatically turn the VPN off at home, or anywhere else you're sure you're safe.

Elsewhere, there's a basic Run on Startup option to run the client when Windows starts (but you can't define a startup connection), and a Password Protection feature which asks for your account password when it starts, preventing others using the service.

The major feature here is the kill switch. This should block internet access if the VPN connection drops, reducing the chance of any data leakage. At least, that's the theory.

To test the feature, we connected to a VPN Unlimited server, and tried both closing the openvpn.exe process and manually closing our connection.

Ideally, the client should have immediately blocked our internet access, raised an alert and reconnected. What actually happened was that after the connection closed, our real IP was visible for a few seconds, showing that our traffic wasn't going through the tunnel for that short period.

Forcibly closing the OpenVPN process is a tough test, so we tried a milder approach, connecting to one location and then manually switching to another. We hoped to see the kill switch prevent any traffic passing outside of the VPN, but again, our real IP address was exposed for a few seconds.

This isn't quite as bad as it seems. With no kill switch, your data could be exposed until you noticed the connection had dropped; now, you're only vulnerable for a few seconds at most. There's clearly still work to be done before the kill switch works properly, though, and we wouldn't trust it entirely until this is complete.

VPN Unlimited's Android app is quite similar to its Windows client (Image credit: KeepSolid)

Android app

Much like the Windows client, KeepSolid's Android app opens with a world map showing its various locations. But unlike the Windows map, the Android version is dynamic, genuinely useful, rather than just basic eye candy.

You can zoom in and out with this map, for instance. Drag to pan around. Tapping one of the location markers displays its name, tapping again gets you connected, with a line flying from your current location to the new one to show the route. Maps still aren't our preferred way to navigate any VPN client, especially on a mobile screen - there's too much zooming in and out to access some servers - but this app has at least tried to make it work.

Tapping the location name at the bottom of the screen displays the more standard country list. This works much like the Windows client: a workload figure highlights the least and most-used servers, ping times are available if you need them, and there's a Favorites list to store your most commonly used locations. Torrent-friendly and recommended streaming servers are highlighted, or you can view all the best streaming servers on a separate tab.

These are the settings available in the Android app (Image credit: KeepSolid)

A relatively sparse Settings dialog starts with an option to change protocols. There's more choice than you'll usually see in a mobile app, though, with OpenVPN or KeepSolid's Wise option (in either TCP or UDP forms), as well as IVEv2.

The app doesn't have a built-in kill switch, unfortunately. You can set up one manually on most devices running Android 8 or later, but that's not as convenient as being able to manage the setting locally.

Welcome bonus options include the ability to automatically connect for insecure networks or disconnect for trusted networks, along with an App Exceptions feature which enables defining apps which won't use the VPN (that's similar to the split tunneling feature you'll see elsewhere.)

Put it all together and KeepSolid's Android app is a likeable tool, and better designed than its Windows offering. It's still mostly about the basics, though, and we've seen more powerful Android apps available elsewhere.

This is VPN Unlimited's iOS app (Image credit: KeepSolid)

iOS app

KeepSolid's iOS app follows the same basic interface and operating rules as its Android cousin.

A world map allows you to zoom in, pan around and select individual locations. It works, and it looks good, but as ever with map interfaces, it's a cumbersome way to operate a VPN.

A conventional list is more straightforward to use. You're able to scroll directly to the options you need, view server loads and ping times to identify the best choices, or save locations as Favorites for speedy recall later.

A Settings pane enables switching protocols as required. You can choose between OpenVPN, IKEv2, and KeepSolid's own Wise TCP and Wise UDP.

Auto-connection options allow users to have the app connect to the VPN when you access all, or just untrusted wireless networks.

As with the Android app, there's no built-in kill switch.

Overall, KeepSolid's iOS app left us feeling much the same as the others in the range. It's capable, it does the job, it has one or two welcome ideas, but it's a little short on low-level tweaks and functionality and there are better VPN apps around.

VPN Unlimited also offers browser extensions to help you connect to its service even faster (Image credit: KeepSolid)

Browser extensions

Connecting to a VPN through an app will usually direct all your system traffic through the tunnel. That's great for protection, but it could also cause trouble, for example if some of your applications don't work with the VPN, or there's a noticeable drop in performance.

KeepSolid's Chrome, Firefox and Opera extensions work as proxies, only protecting your browser traffic. That's not great for privacy, but it could be all you need for website unblocking, and a browser-based interface makes it very convenient to use.

The Chrome extension looks good and is easy to operate. It opens by displaying your current location and IP address; you can connect to the fastest server with a click, or choose another as required.

The extension only has the most basic of location pickers. There's no server workload data, no ping times, no Favorites system, no filtering or search tools, just an alphabetical list of country names. Still, there's no doubt that keeps it easy to use.

There's a similar stripped-back look to the Settings box, where you'll find only two significant options: WebRTC leak protection, the ability to use KeepSolid's stealthy Wise protocol, and a setting to automatically connect when your browser launches. These are useful features, but some of the competition give you much more. Hotspot Shield's Chrome extension allows you choose which server to connect to when your browser starts; can define whether individual websites are accessed through the VPN, or not; and throws in basic ad, cookie, tracker and malware blocking, for free.

Would the Firefox extension give us any extra functionality? We installed it to check, and - no, it was identical to its Chrome cousin in every detail. (Full marks for consistency, even if we would have liked more power.)

KeepSolid's addons aren't bad, then, but they have no significant feature surprises which might win you over, either. They offer a basic way to access the service from within your browser, and that's it.

VPN Unlimited's knowledgebase may not offer the most in-depth articles but support responded to emails relatively quickly (Image credit: KeepSolid)

Support

VPN Unlimited's first line of support is its web knowledgebase, where you'll find various installation guides and a scattering of FAQ pages.

These articles are often short on detail and poorly structured. For example, the guide on how to use the Windows client wastes space explaining menu items like 'Leave feedback', 'Check for update' and 'Support' mean, but can't find the time to properly cover the available protocols or suggest when and why you might want to change them.

If you need real, live, human help, tapping the Support icon at the bottom right of the website displays what looks like a chat window, but actually it's just a contact form. Fill it in with your details and question, optionally add up to five attachments (a very welcome touch) and the site tells you the support team will get back to you via email.

Although email support will never be as convenient as the live chat available with providers like ExpressVPN, KeepSolid got as close as we've ever seen, with its response arriving only minutes after we posted our question. It was a detailed reply, too, with all the information we needed, and links to relevant support documents. We would still like to have live chat as an option, but if email responses can be this speedy, it's not a significant issue.

Final verdict

KeepSolid offers excellent performance for a fair price, and apps that run on almost everything. It's short on servers, the device management is annoying and the Windows kill switch needs work, but if you can live with those hassles, it's well worth a look.