Roxio Creator 2010 review

Working with Roxio Creator could easily become an expensive business.
Opt for the Standard version of the program and you'll need to pay an extra £15 to create Blu-ray discs, while Standard and Pro users must also pay £25 for the plug-in to play back Blu-ray content.
There's also a video capture USB cable costing £35 for capturing footage from older hardware such as VHS. The costs soon mount up, though, and a more specialist video-editing tool may suit many better.
In other respects, though, this is a well-rounded package that will satisfy the needs of most users without breaking the bank. The Creator tag is indicative of the fact that its focus is creativity – be it with photos, video or music.
There are certainly cheaper options out there – not least in Windows 7 – as well as more advanced video editing options, but this suite provides a wide range of tools, making it a worthwhile purchase for anyone who wants more from their burner.
