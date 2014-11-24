Logitech G910 Orion Spark review

The G910 is blast to use and whether you're a hardcore gamer or not, you'll enjoy the abundance of thoughtful features in the keyboard if you can swing the price and desk real estate.

Using a basic, sub-$20 USB keyboard for gaming has satisfied my needs for years. With it, I’ve had my share of wins and losses. But whichever side of the scoreboard I ended up on, I’ve kept the capabilities of my hardware separate from my skill (or lack thereof). My current keyboard isn’t anything special, but most of the time it’s fine by me.

Other times, I imagine having a better keyboard, namely a mechanical keyboard for gaming. I would still suck, but this ideal keyboard would do everything in its design to help me be the best I can be and look awesome doing it. I’ve spent time with that keyboard recently, the $179.99 (£159.00, AU$249.95) Logitech G910 Orion Spark.

Design

Switching from a light and super-basic Logitech K120 (don’t judge me!) to the Logitech G910 was a reality check. Coming in at just over 3 pounds, this keyboard surely won’t be slipping around on your desk surface. But if you do want to play with it on your lap, the thick, 6 foot cable linking it to a USB port will allow it.

The G910 is outfitted with 113 keys and dedicated media controls. Inside the keys are Logitech’s proprietary switches, which are seated in a square housing. With a free download of Logitech Gaming Software, you can go ape with whichever color configuration you’d like. Whether you want to paint each key a different colored strobe, break keys into groups, or set the entire keyboard to display a cool, looped lighting effect, that freedom is yours.

The keys on the left side that get the most action in-game (WASD included) have raised edges on three sides to keep your fingers from slipping forward on those keys. On the right side, the right and left lips are raised. These don’t keep your fingers from slipping forward, but the differentiation in design helps make no-look navigation easier.

Some other keys worth mentioning are the 9 “G keys” or macro keys. With the Logitech Gaming Software, you can relocate crucial functions to these keys. With a decent catalog of keyboard control profiles for recent blockbuster games, you’ll have no problem setting up your custom control schemes with the 9 macro keys. It’s a better offering than the Razer BlackWidow Ultimate, which we knocked for only having 5 macro keys, with those being uncomfortably close to the main body of keys.

The “Game Mode” key near the media controls is a clever addition, but serves little purpose. When activated, it prevents you from being warped out of the game by accidentally pressing the Windows key during gameplay. Also, the keyboard includes 2 swappable palm rests, a large and a small in case you have a preference. Lastly, the “Arx Dock Release” slot holds your phone, which when running Logitech’s Arx Control app for iOS and Android, displays your PC’s vitals on your smartphone.

Performance

Throughout my time with the G910, it never batted an eye or misbehaved. The keys have a satisfying give, but don’t have that signature “click” you may expect from, say, a set of Cherry MX Blue keys. If this is a deal breaker, check out the similarly priced, LED-packed, and Cherry MX Red switch-infused Corsair K70 RGB. Still, the G910 supports 70 million presses and for that, I could see it lasting me several years.

But to hardcore gamers, whom this was engineered for, 70 million key presses will last considerably less time. That reality shouldn’t be of any concern, as the investment, no matter how long it lasts, will help to hone skills and win games.

Typing feels quick and easy. I ran a test to see if its wired up to prevent ghosting and was pleased to discover that there was not one instance. Feel free to check out the fun testing method and to see how your current keyboard measures up.

The G910 is a keyboard that is comfortable to use, doesn’t require heavy key presses to type, and can perform a ton of functions with ease thanks to the thoughtfully designed software that backs it up.

We liked

Though its promotional material might convince you that the G910 will appeal exclusively to the energy drink-guzzling, DOTA diehards, its design doesn’t break too far out of the mold of what makes a great keyboard. Logitech instead opts to refine the subtleties of design and functionality, which go a long way in making it accessible to both MOBA veterans and casual users alike.

I also like that it will last a long time because…

We disliked

...using the keyboard, I could never wipe from my mind that it costs $179.99 (£159.00, AU$249.95). Though, if you have that kind of money, this is surely one to look out for.

Although it’s perfectly functional and quite handy for the casual user, there’s nothing casual about the space it consumes on a desk. I share a desk, it was a problem. It will fit better into a dedicated gaming battlestation.

Final verdict

If you’re serious about PC gaming, the Logitech G910 Orion Spark is a carefully engineered mechanical keyboard worth its weight in LEDs. That said, folks may feel put-off about the premium price tag or lack of aural tactile feedback, which is understandable.



But if you’re willing to look past the $179.99 sticker price you’ll earn a long-lasting, comfy and tricked-out PC companion.