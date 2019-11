It's easy on the wallet and on the eye, there's little to dislike about this toy

We're simple folk, unimpressed by glittering but pointless frippery, so getting on board with the MyBook was easy. Seriously though, what's not to like?

It's no-nonsense black, virtually silent, and fast enough that you'll forget the fact it's sucking binary through a USB2 port, rather than working from within your PC's rusty innards. We're also big fans of any piece of hardware that glows menacingly while in use. It only costs around £65, too.