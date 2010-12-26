Verbatim Gigabit NAS review

The Verbatim Gigabit NAS 1TB model is surprisingly feature-rich considering its relatively low price.

Clearly designed for the home user, you can organise media and play it back using a DLNA compliant device via its TwonkyMedia based media server. There's also an iTunes server for storing your music centrally and accessing it over your network using iTunes.

You can set up an FTP server for sharing large files over the internet, and it's DHCP and NFS compatible too. There are two USB ports at the back, so you can connect a printer for network printing and external drives to expand your storage space.

This is the only way you can increase capacity – the single drive bay isn't useraccessible. There's also no front USB port for a flash drive.

Verbatim offers an integrated TorrentFlux BitTorrent client, with scheduling and RSS support. Backup is provided by Nero's BackItUp 4 Essentials, which includes full system backup and password security.

The Verbatim Gigabit NAS External Hard Drive is good value for money considering it has a 1TB drive installed. It's quiet enough to keep on your desk too, and perfect for a home network. It's not the fastest NAS drive, but at this price you'd expect Ford Escort rather than Ferrari speeds.

It's not too elegant in operation either, but it's agreeably cheap. If you're looking for basic networked storage but welcome a few extras, this drive is ideal.

Well done to Verbatim for including a comprehensive manual too. It's a welcome break from the quick-start sheets and PDFs we got with many of the other drives.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview