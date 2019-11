A high-quality 5.1 system that provides a good solution for those with non-5.1 hardware

This famous name is differentiating its 5.1 rig from Creative's and Logitech's by giving it a USB as well as analogue input.

The advantage of USB is that you don't need a 5.1 sound card for six-channel surround sound.

If you already have a decent multichannel sound card installed in your PC - which many of you surely will - using a USB input seems to offer no noticeable advantage in terms of sound quality.