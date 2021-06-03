Zuckerberg confirms much-awaited features coming soon to WhatsApp

While WhatsApp is still sorting out issues around its dubious privacy policy in various countries, Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that the messaging platform will get important features soon.

According to Facebook CEO and founder, the popular messaging app will soon allow users to use the same WhatsApp account on up to four different devices or multi-device support. Additionally, the company will add a few more options to its disappearing messages feature.

In a chat interaction with the popular website WaBetaInfo, which tracks new features for WhatsApp, Zuckerberg and WhatsApp head Will Cathcart stated that the company is planning to release a dedicated WhatsApp application for Apple iPads soon, a feature that a lot of users had been requesting for a long time.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: WaBetaInfo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: WaBetaInfo)

Talking about multi-device support, Zuckerberg accepted that getting multiple devices to sync with content properly has been a challenge, however, the company has found a solution hence the feature is set to go public. “It’s been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync properly across devices even when your phone battery dies, but we’ve solved this and we’re looking forward to getting it out soon!” He said.

In terms of Disappearing messages, Zuckerberg mentioned that “WhatsApp was the first global-scale messaging network to roll out end-to-end encryption but now the company is planning to roll out more disappearing messages features globally.” The new features that he spoke about include, a disappearing mode that automatically turns on disappearing messages across all the chat threads.

Additionally, WhatsApp will also get a View Once feature that allows the user to open the video or photo only once before it automatically disappears. Will Cathcart also added that the public beta for multi-device support will be out in a month or two and he confirmed that the multi-device feature will also support the iPad.