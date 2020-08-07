Zoom update lays thrust on 'fun'

Zoom, the videoconferencing platform now in much demand, has rolled out an update --- version 5.2--- and a host of new features are now available to the users. These features include lighting, reactions, noise cancellation filters and more control on presentations.

"Zoom filters, reactions, improved lighting capabilities, and enhanced noise suppression make sure that wherever and however one meets, it's more fun with Zoom," the company said in a press release.

The accent is of course on fun as Zoom as the new features kind of lightens up the mood and setting especially in the buttoned-up corporate settings.

For instance, the filters will have users put on a virtual moustache, grow unicorn horns, or wear a pirate eye patch and be able to share these candid moments during a video call. The filters also allow a play on the colour scheme as well, as they can provide cinnamon effect, the sepia effect, and the seafoam effect to reflect the mood you're in.

Lighten up the mood with Zoom

As the new update lays stress on the presentation and looks, there is an option to control the amount of touch up your face needs or the light adjustment needed in case of dark/grey conditions.

There is a specific opttion: ‘Touch up my appearance', which allows you to choose the acceptable amount of skin colouring. User can also set colour filters like black and white to create a different effect for the screen.

And then there is the noise cancellation feature that allows users to tune out the background music, and reactions help express oneself without ever having to unmute during a video call.

This will also help users in eliminating ambience sounds/background sounds while on video call for better communication.

Users also have the option of trying out different audio preferences between low to high noise suppression to give them a clear audio.

There's also a new reaction button that does what it means to: Will let people share their reactions for the moment.

The ability to overlay your video over PowerPoint presentations is expected to be useful for corporate meets. Zoom says users can move their video to any part of the screen and even resize it.

Zoom 5.2 update is available here.