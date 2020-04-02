Xiaomi to launch a new Redmi fitness tracker alongside 22 new products in China

Redmi is looking to explore the wearable category with its first fitness tracker coming up tomorrow in China. Some renders of the wearable in question have been shared online on Weibo. The teaser shared on Weibo shows a color display, and the band in four shades -- black, orange, blue and army green. While there's no name teased by the company, its likely to be called the Redmi Band.

A couple of days back, Xiaomi announced that it would commence the Mi Fan Festival on April 3 to celebrate the company’s 10th anniversary. Apart from festivities, there will be a barrage of 22 new products as well to commemorate the event.

The number of new products launching isn’t a strange occurrence at all. In fact, Xiaomi did a similar thing at the 2019 Mi Fan Festival when it launched 20 new products in a single day. Xiaomi, on its hands, has a host of consumer product categories such as routers, smart speakers, washing machines, and much much more. We’ll likely see new and upgraded models for all such product segments.

Coming to the Redmi fitness wearable, the details are still scarce, but we can say for sure is that it will be an affordable offering. Redmi has followed the footsteps of its parent company when it comes to venturing into new categories. For example, the Xiaomi subsidiary was quick to move towards the smart TV segment soon after its smartphone launches. The wearable category is where Xiaomi enjoys good popularity, and hence, it makes sense for Redmi to take the same route.