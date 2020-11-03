Xiaomi teases the launch of a compact power bank in India

Xiaomi, known for its smartphones and other smart accessories like wearables, laptops, TVs, smart home devices etc. has teased about the launch of a new product on November 5. The tease suggests that it is a compact portable charging solution that may debut soon in India.

The hidden #PowerHouse. Unveiling soon, our most powerful powerhouse ever.⚡⚡ Mi fans, can you guess what's coming? Know more: https://t.co/FpV6s0vKj1 pic.twitter.com/hGkNFVK47wNovember 2, 2020

As such, the Tweet does not mention anything about the product. It states “powerful powerhouse ever” and “The hidden Powerhouse” showing a product that is charging rapidly from 0 to 80 in a flash. It also shows the power bank to be compact and rather than the regular sized one that the company launched some time back in India.

To recall, Xiaomi had recently launched a compact power bank back home in China. This, Mi Power Bank 3 Pocket Edition or the Mi Power Bank 3 Super Charge Edition could be the one that may make its debut in India later this week.

According to GizmoChina, the Mi Power Bank 3 Pocket Edition weighs just 200 grams and can provide charging output at a maximum 22.5W along with the support for 18W, 15W, 12W and 10W charging speeds. It also supports minimal charging for wearables like TWS and smart bands etc.

The power bank is built with PC (Polycarbonate) + ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) material and comes with 2x USB Type-A for output, a USB Type-C for both input and output, and a MicroUSB for input. While the Type C port can be used to charge the power bank at 24W, the other three ports support a maximum of 22W power delivery.

The Mi power bank 3 pocket edition was launched at RMB 99 in China which roughly translated to $15 or Rs. 1100. If this is indeed the product, Xiaomi intends to launch, then you can expect similar pricing in India as well.

