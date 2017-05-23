Xiaomi Redmi 4, 4A to launch today; Everything we know so far

Xiaomi is expected to unveil the Redmi 4 alongside its budget model, the Redmi 4A at an event in China today.

The much anticipated Redmi 4 will come with a 5-inch 2.5D curved display and a full metal body and is expected to be priced around the CNY 1,300 (Roughly Rs 12,900) mark. The Redmi 4A, a slightly lower specced variant, will be priced at around the CNY 999 mark.

This comes after Xiaomi just a few days unveiled the Mi Note 2 and the exceptional Mi Mix to the world. The Mi Mix is an almost Bezel less smartphone that looks extremely futuristic and will be only sold in China in limited quantities.

What is disappointing is the fact that the Mi Note 2 and the Mi Mix will not be making their way to India. However, given Xiaomi’s focus on budget devices in the country, it is much more likely for the Redmi 4 and Redmi 4 A to make their debut in India.

Xiaomi Redmi 4

The Redmi 4 will come with a full metal body, a 5-inch LCD display and capacitive buttons at the front. The smartphone is set to be powered by a 1.4Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 3GB of RAM, a 4,000mAh battery and 32GB of expandable storage.

On the imaging front, the smartphone will come with a 13MP rear camera with a dual LED flash and a 5MP front shooter. It is set to weigh 153 grams and come with Android 6.0 Marshmallow on board. The handset will be available in three color variants, namely Gold, Silver and Gray.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

The Redmi 4A will come with a 5-inch 720p display, 2GB of RAM, a 3,000mAh battery and 16GB of onboard storage (expandable).

On the imaging front, the smartphone will sport a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The 4A will be available in Rose Gold and Gold color variants and will weigh 140 grams.

Price and availability

The Redmi 4 is expected to be priced around the CNY 1,300 mark (Roughly Rs 12,900), while the Red 4A will be slightly cheaper at around CNY 599 or 699.

It must be noted however that other reports point to a CNY 999 price for the Redmi 4. We will have to wait for the official announcement for further details.

