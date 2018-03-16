Xiaomi now lets you exchange old smartphones for new ones online

Xiaomi launched its smartphone exchange program called the ‘Mi exchange’ last year in November. But till then, the program was applicable only at Mi Home store. The company has now brought the same offer on Mi.com store for online customers.

The ‘Mi Exchange’ program lets customers their old smartphones with a new Xiaomi device. It lists a wide range of eligible smartphones from 15 different brands.

Customers can choose the smartphone they want to exchange and enter the IMEI number to evaluate the final price. The price is evaluated based on the handset’s condition and its current market price. Xiaomi has put a disclaimer that ‘there should be no screen, body dents ,cracks or irregularities’, which means the device has to be in a good condition to be eligible for exchange.

Once you are done with accepting the price, you can generate an exchange coupon. Then the exchange value will be credited in your Mi account instantly.

The exchange coupon can be used to avail a discount of the same value on the purchase of any Xiaomi phone. Your exchanged phone will be verified and picked on at the time of delivery of your new Xiaomi phone.

However, there are few terms and conditions that come attached, so we advice you to go through the FAQ before generating an exchange coupon for your phone.