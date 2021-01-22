Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite gets BIS certification pending India launch

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite could launch in India soon. The new wearable from Xiaomi has just bagged the Bureau of Indian Standards certification.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, a new smartwatch with “REDMIWT02” was spotted on Indian BIS certification site. Although the model number corresponds to Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite which was announced back in December, the certification site reveals brand as Redmi. So, the Mi Watch Lite might launch in India as Redmi Watch.

But, in China, there is also a Redmi Watch which is sold separately. The major difference these two models comes in terms of GPS and number of sports mode supported.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite specs

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite offers a 1.4-inch LCD screen with 320 x 320 resolution. It’s a square display, unlike the Mi Watch that sported a circular display. You also get a single button on the side for navigation.

As for the fitness-centric features, the Mi Watch lite offers 11 different sports modes on offer. There support for multiple exercises such as Outdoor running, Treadmill, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor cycling, Freestyle, Walking, Trekking, Trail run, Pool swimming, Open water swimming, and Cricket. Being a budget smartwatch, the Mi Watch Lite also packs in a GPS, which is a welcome addition.

Further, there’s also sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, step counting, activity reminders, weight-bearing exercises and, a counter that tells you how many times you stand up each day. As for the smart features, you get music controls, notifications, call handling, weather reports and more. Xiaomi has also added the ability to customize watch faces, with 120 faces to choose from.

Other features include 5ATm water resistance, 230mAh battery, up to 9 days of battery, emoji support, interchangeable straps. In the global market, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite is available in Pink, Ivory, Black, Navy blue, and Olive colour options.

For now, we've no idea when the watch will launch in India, but we're expecting to see the launch in the coming months as the company is gearing up to launch Redmi Note 10 followed by the Mi 11.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite price in India

In the global market, the Mi Watch Lite is priced €99 which is roughly Rs 8,800. Although the pricing is low when compared to the Mi Watch Revolve in India, we can expect aggressive pricing from the brand as always.

