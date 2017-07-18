Xiaomi Mi Max 2 could be your favourite tab replacement

Xiaomi, India’s beloved Chinese smartphone maker has garnered warm approvals from Indian fans in recent years. Paying back for the love, the company has started rolling out most of it’s successful devices in India lately. Continuing the spree, Xiaomi realises the demand for phablet devices in India, especially after selling a good number of Mi Max smartphones last year. The company today launched the new Mi Max 2 in India at Rs 16,999.

When compared to the previous year’s model, the new one features a similar mammoth-sized 5300mAh battery. Apart from this, it has also got some upgrades in the design, camera and hardware specifications. Aimed at multimedia buffs and elders, the main highlight of the device is it’s huge display and the battery. The inclusion of stereo speakers also adds up to the multimedia prowess of the smartphone.

Mi Max 2 comes with a 6.44-inch display with 2.5D curved glass screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It is powered by a octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset clocked at 2.0GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage on board. The storage can be expanded further up to 128GB using a microSD card slot. However, it has a hybrid SIM slot, which lets you choose between either two SIM cards or one SIM and one microSD.

Talking of the changes, the new Mi Max 2 comes with an all-new unibody design, that looks identical to the recently launched OnePlus 5 having iPhone 7 like antennae bands on the top and bottom. It comes only in matte Black colour with rounded edges and a thinner and better in-hand feel. The fingerprint placement is exactly the same as it was on its predecessor, which some find hard to reach when using the phablet with one hand.

As already mentioned the Mi Max 2 focuses on maximising the battery with its 5300mAh cell. Xiaomi claims it to offer 18 hours of video playback 57 hours of talkative and over 31 days of standby. Not just this, but the Mi Max 2 also supports reverse charging, which allows it to charge other devices via OTG. To restrain it from taking longer charging hours, Xiaomi has added support for Quick Charge 3.0 with parallel charging, which allows fast charging along with temperature control.

For imaging, it features a 12MP Sony IMX386 1.25-micron large-pixel sensor on the rear and a 5MP front camera with several modes and filters. Mi Max 2 comes with Android 7.1.1 out-of-the box with MIUI skin on top. It measures 174.1 x 88.7 x 7.6mm and weighs 211grams.

Mi Max 2 Price and availability

Starting from Rs 16,999 Mi Max 2 will be available during the 3rd Mi anniversary sale on July 20 and July 21 from 10AM on mi.com and Mi Home.

The device will be available across all online and offline partners of Xiaomi, along with mi.com and Mi Home later from July 27. Online Xiaomi partners include Amazon.in, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Paytm Mall; Offline Partners: Poorvika, Sangeetha, BigC, Lot Mobiles, Ezone, Hotspot, Vijay Sales and Mi Preferred Partners across India)