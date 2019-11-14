Xbox One Black Friday deals knock $150 off consoles in massive sale event

When it comes to sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday it's usually the retailers we turn to. But Microsoft with its Xbox console line looks set to definitely be worth a look during the deals rush.

It's just announced that, well, basically everything it sells will be getting a substantial discount from the run-up to and through Black Friday, from November 24 until December 2.

Xbox One console deals

Lets start with the consoles.

Microsoft is offering up to $150 off consoles, including any Xbox One X style you like, bringing the price of its current top machine down to $349.99. This includes all bundle offers, letting you pick up a raft of games with that price tag, too.

If that's still a bit steep, there's $100 off the Xbox One S console family, including the Xbox One S All-Digital edition, which will go down to just $149.99, with Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and a premium Fortnite Battle Royale bundle that include the Legendary Rogue Spider Knight skin.

Xbox accessory deals

When it comes to accessories, Microsoft is knocking $20 off Xbox Wireless controllers, including the Night Ops Camo Special Edition, Sport Blue Special Edition and Kait Diaz Gears 5 Limited Edition pads.

If you're after a customised controller, with components in any shade you choose, you can get the Xbox Design Lab controllers for $10 off, with a free engraving deal running between December 3 and 31.

Xbox games and Game Pass deals

The Xbox Game Pass subscription is one of the best-value offers in all of gaming at the moment, giving you instant access to a library of top Xbox titles for your Xbox One console. It includes day-and-date access to any new first-party Xbox One games on the day of their release, too. It's a bit mad.

So it's great to see that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – which not only gives you access to an Xbox Live subscription (needed for online play) and the regular Game Pass library access, but also access to Xbox Game Pass for PC, which has a growing library of PC games to play too – is also getting a discount.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is going to cost just $1 for three months access from November 14, and will also include 1 month of play with EA Access (EA's Game Pass equivalent), 3 months of Discord Nitro, and 6 months of Spotify Premium (providing you're a new user). It's well worth a look, though note that you'll be charged the full monthly price of $14.99 a month after that three month period expires, so remember to cancel your account if you're not hooked by that point.

Finally, loads of individual games are being discounted from November 24 until December 2. These include:

Gears 5 for 33% off

Forza Horizon 4 for 50% off

Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition for 50% off

State of Decay 2 for 50% off

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice for 50% off

FIFA 20, NBA 2K20 Legends Edition, Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition will be discounted too – though the amount by which they will be cheaper is yet to be revealed.