Xbox Design Lab returns with more customization options than ever

Audio player loading…

Xbox Design Lab, Microsoft's official custom controller creation service, has finally reopened. The site's relaunch brings with it a swathe of new color options, including that awesome Pride livery, and availability in 11 more countries.

The Xbox Design Lab lets players create, customize and order their own Xbox Series X|S controller. Options include a variety of color schemes that can be applied to the controller's face, triggers, buttons and sticks, as well as premium extras like engravings, rubberized grips and metallic finishes.

Custom controllers made via the Xbox Design Lab start at $69.99 / £59.99 / AU$99.95. However, that price goes up depending on how many extras you throw onto your design. You can try out customization for yourself at the Xbox Design Lab website (opens in new tab), with live previews showing you exactly what your finished product looks like (thanks, Windows Central (opens in new tab)).

What's new to Xbox Design Lab?

A bevy of new color options have been added for the return of Xbox Design Lab. Not only can you opt for that sweet Pride controller livery announced earlier this month, but also go for a range of new camo and pastel colors.

Though it may come across as a little cheeky of Microsoft to charge extra for the Pride livery, the tech giant has announced that it will be donating up to $170,000 (opens in new tab) to LGBT non-profit organizations around the globe.

Additionally, the service has launched in 11 more countries, with support in Taiwan also coming later in the year. The countries where Xbox Design Lab is newly available are:

Australia

Czech Republic

Greece

Hungary

Japan

New Zealand

Norway

Singapore

Slovakia

South Korea

Switzerland

Xbox Design Lab, while pricier than just buying a standard Xbox Wireless Controller, remains a fantastic service if you're really keen on owning a controller that's tailored to your tastes. The range of color options is better than ever, making the service a great option if you're looking for a new controller for yourself or as a gift.

It's also a more affordable option if you do want a fancier controller, but can't quite afford premium pads like the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 or excellent third-party pads like the Scuf Instinct. You won't get advanced features that are found on controllers like these, such as customizable back paddles, but you'll likely get more bang for your buck if you're more into the aesthetics of your accessories.