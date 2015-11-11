Spectre's massive onscreen explosion lands it in the record books

Spectre may be enjoying decent numbers in ticket sales, but the latest 007 flick didn't exactly shatter records in the box office. The worldwide record the film did beat, however, was won in a literal blowout.

Guinness World Records has announced that Spectre officially holds the world record for "Largest Film Stunt Explosion," which we imagine is the prize all big-budget action movies aspire to hold.

The stunt took place on location in Erfoud, Morroco, where 8,418 liters of kerosene were detonated with 33g of explosives triggered by a system of small computers attached to each charge. The explosion was caught on film in a single shot and lasted nearly eight seconds.

Special effects supervisor Chris Corbould is credited with the official title. Corbould's past work includes Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, other James Bond films, and even Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The explosion, seen during the climax of the MI6 agent's 24th film outing, was measured as having the explosive equivalent of 68.47 tons of TNT, making it no small feat for any pyro-technician looking to match Corbould's latest achievement.

Top image credit: Guinness/Sony Pictures