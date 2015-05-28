Experience 40 years worth of ILM's VFX work in one minute

A new video has been released commemorating the 40th anniversary of visual effects powerhouse Industrial Light & Magic, highlighting the company’s most astonishing moments of VFX magic.

The company was founded by George Lucas to provide the monumental effects for the original Star Wars, and has now worked on over 300 films, bagging 15 Academy Awards in the process.

Lasting only a minute in length, the video takes us on a journey through some of the most memorable movie moments in the history of cinema, from classic films like Back to the Future and Jurassic Park, to recent hits like Tomorrowland and Godzilla – all of which made possible by the team of wizards at Industrial Light & Magic.

Check out the video below, and see how many of its featured films you can name in the process.