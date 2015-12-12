Cat Street View is the best reason to stop looking at cat GIFs

Did you ever think Google Street View was lacking cats? Well, a district in Japan did, so they've made Cat Street View.

As part of a tourism campaign for the Hiroshima prefecture - which is famous for its cats, according to the press release - the tourism division of the district has created a Street View-style website, but from the perspective of cats.

Sure, it may seem utterly pointless, but it's a fun way to explore a city online.

"You can enjoy and experience the hidden charms of the backstreets and the scenery of Hiroshima from the perspective of cats which know them well," the district's tourism division said, adding that Cat Street View "is also full of information on Onomichi, a town of slopes famous for its cats."

Cat Street View currently lets you explore four areas of Onomichi city, with pop up windows for info, images and videos on different points of interest in and around the city.

And just because we can, here's a video of the Cat Street View concept by Hiroshima prefecture's tourism division:

Via Cnet