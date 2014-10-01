ARM wants to boost the Internet of Things with new platform and free OS

An artist's hyper-realistic interpretation of the Internet of Things

Before all our blenders and doorbells can be connected on the Internet of Things, device and software makers need to agree on certain things.

These gadgets will all need to speak a common language, for example. And that's where ARM Holdings' latest announcement comes in.

The semiconductor and software design firm has announced a new device platform and a free OS that it hopes will accelerate deployment of the Internet of Things.

Unfortunately this new platform is called the ARM mbed (not a typo) IoT Device Platform, but other than that it sounds pretty good.

Nternet of Hings

The mbed device platform "has been built around open standards and will bring Internet protocols, security and standards-based manageability into one integrated solution optimized for energy and cost-constrained devices," reads a press release sent out today.

Coupled with the free mbed OS operating system for devices with ARM Cortex-M processors, the mbed platform should let device makers who choose to adopt it more easily integrate their gadgets with the existing IoT.

ARM hopes the platform will let these companies "focus on innovation and differentiation" instead of having to spend resources developing their own software and platform tech.

The platform also includes the mbed Device Server, a licensable product that provides secure server services to Internet of Things device makers, and mbed.org, a resource-filled "focus point" ARM says is used by 70,000 developers.