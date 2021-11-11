Workplace from Meta is getting a Teams integration

Both large and small organizations depend on a number of online collaboration tools to get things done which is why Workplace from Meta has announced two new integrations with Microsoft Teams.

The first integration between Workplace and Teams will allow employees to access content from Workplace within Teams so they don't have to switch back and forth between the two apps. Not only will this help boost productivity but it will also make it easier for employees to stay up to date with the latest information and open up additional opportunities for company-wide feedback and engagement.

CVP of product and engineering for Microsoft Teams, Jeff Teper explained how these new integrations build on the shared vision of both companies in a blog post, saying:

“One thing I learned from the pandemic is that companies don’t just rely on one tool to get their work done, so it is our responsibility as leaders in the space to make sure the tools they use integrate and interoperate with each other. We have a shared vision of offering our customers choice and flexibility, so it made sense for us to come together to help our mutual customers unlock collaboration and break down silos within their organizations.”

Streaming from Teams Meetings

Workplace from Meta is also adding the ability to stream from Teams Meetings into Workplace groups to allow employees to watch live meetings and events on whichever app they're using. However, they can also catch up on a meeting or event after it has taken place by watching a recording on Workplace.

These new integrations deepen the relationship between Microsoft and Meta and also make things easier for their users. Last year, the two companies announced Microsoft Azure AD integrations for Work Accounts to help businesses better manage their Meta tools. At the same time, last month Meta announced that Microsoft's video conferencing software would be available on Meta Portal in December of this year.

Teams and Workplace customers can try out these new integrations for free and organizations will be able to stream meetings and broadcasts from Teams in Workplace beginning next year.

