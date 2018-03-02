WhatsApp testing new ‘Forwarded message’ feature to help fight spam

WhatsApp is one of the biggest messaging platforms in the world, with millions and billions of messages being sent every day. Unsurprisingly, spam is a big problem on the platform, and WhatsApp seems to have a plan to fight it now.

A new report reveals that WhatsApp could be adding a new ‘Forwarded message’ feature to make the receiver aware that the sender has forwarded it from a different chat or group, or even from the same chat.

The new ‘Forwarded message’ feature was spotted on the latest Android beta version, i.e., v2.18.67. However, it is currently disabled by default and hidden for all users, noted WaBetaInfo.

In addition to this feature, WhatsApp has also added the Stickers feature, which is also disabled by default. The Stickers feature was first spotted on one of the WhatsApp for Windows Phone beta releases.

WhatsApp new feature addition continues

Over the last several weeks, WhatsApp has been testing and bringing new features to its platform on a regular basis. The app added UPI payments for Indian users recently (currently restricted to some users only), Group Descriptions, WhatsApp Business, deleting messages and more.