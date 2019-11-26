WhatsApp 2.19.120 update for iOS adds call waiting, new chat screen and more

WhatsApp for iOS has started receiving an update to version 2.19.120, which brings a bunch of new features to the app. The highlighting addition to WhatsApp is a call waiting option allowing users on another call to receive a new WhatsApp call, just like on cellular.

The new update features redesigned chat screens that the developers believe will make it easier for users to quickly read-through messages. Moreover, in the VoiceOver mode, users can now send messages directly from the braille keyboard.

Apple iPhone users can also access the new privacy settings in WhatsApp, which allows control over groups. Admins will not be able to add users to groups directly if a user has enabled this option. Instead, they will see an option to send a private invite to users. Only after accepting the invite will a user be added into the group.

You can go to Settings > Accounts > Privacy > Groups to check out the new privacy options.

The WhatsApp call waiting feature isn't available on Android yet and seems to be still in development. It will enable users to get notified about an incoming call while they are already on another request. Until now, if a user was on a WhatsApp call, they didn't receive another incoming call while the caller was notified that the user is busy on another call.

With the new update, WhatsApp calls now support call waiting, making it just like the voice calls made over cellular networks.

If you haven't received an update yet, you can head to the Apple App Store to check for the latest version here.