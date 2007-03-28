BT adds juicy new extras to BT Vision store

BT Vision marches on, continues to add new content and new customers

BT announced today that it has made some exciting new additions to its BT Vision Download Store . New partnerships with a whole new batch of content partners has made a vast new range of content available for download.

The BT Vision Download Store is a non-exclusive online video store available to all of the UK's 14 million broadband customers - regardless of which internet service provider they use. Customers of the store can download a wide range of film, television and music to PCs and portable devices for viewing indoors or on the move, at prices starting from under £1.

The new content partners announced today are: Avalon, Cookie Jar, Contender Home Entertainment, FremantleMedia, Gong, Nelvana, Real Estate TV, Revelation Films, Shorts, TVF, TwoFour Broadcast, Vidzone Digital Media and Warner Bros.

Examples of the new material available include Edinburgh and Beyond (Avalon), Arthur, Mona the Vampire and The Adventures of Paddington Bear (Cookie Jar), Peppa Pig (Contender Home Entertainment), Till Death Do Us Part and Tommy Cooper (FremantleMedia).

Dan Marks, CEO BT Vision, said: "BT Vision Download Store is proving to be a really compelling service. Now with even more content from the best producers in the business including great music videos, TV and film, it's one of the most innovative entertainment options available anywhere."