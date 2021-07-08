Upcoming Mi Pad's keyboard accessory leaked ahead of the launch

If we go by the leaks and reports, we’ll soon see a variety of Android-powered tablets in the market. We’ve heard that Chinese smartphone makers are the most excited about the increased demand for large screen devices for content consumption, education and light office work on the go.

Reports suggest that while Vivo, Realme, OnePlus etc are preparing their first tablet devices, Xiaomi is almost ready to re-introduce the Mi Pad line up which is slated to launch soon. The new Mi Pad 5 Series is expected to be announced along with the MIUI 13 launch event in China.

While there are reports that the leading Chinese smartphone maker is getting ready to launch a slew of hardware and software products including the much-awaited Mi Mix 4, we will focus solely on the Mi Pad 5 series in this article.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: MySmartPrice) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: MySmartPrice) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: MySmartPrice ) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: MySmartPrice) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Earlier we had reports that revealed a lot about the iPad-like design and different variants of the Mi Pad 5 series, now a leak reveals accessories that resemble Apple’s Magic Keyboard. It also confirms that the Mi Pad 5 could come with stylus support which also may be unveiled along with the tablets.

The images were listed at the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and were spotted first by MySmartPrice . The patent document suggests that the keyboard will come with adjustable back support with a couple of display angles so that the tablet can be adjusted according to the convenience of the user.

It also has a squarish cutout on the top left corner for the camera bump and a slot to hold the stylus when it is not in use. Since the tablet comes with a touch-responsive screen, the keyboard case lacks a trackpad, which might be a bummer for many. The keypad also seems to be slightly cramped for space.

In terms of connectivity, the keyboard will connect with the tablet using a proprietary connectivity port which is located right above the cut out for the stylus.

The Mi Pad 5 series is expected to be unveiled in August in China and could come with an IPS display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. In terms of processing power, the tablets could come equipped with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 800 series chipset.

