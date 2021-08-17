Twitter says it is now more selective in verifying user profiles

Twitter’s coveted - blue tick - verification program will be slightly more elusive going forward. The company says that the verification program is being made foolproof and is being improved, once again. The social media platform has put out a tweet from its Twitter Verified handle stating that the program is being paused temporarily in order to improve both the application and the review process.

This means that the people who were yet to apply for the verification process might have to wait till the time the social media platform comes up with a new process. The users who are waiting for their application to get processed might be lucky as Twitter says that it will process the application already in process.

We’ve temporarily hit pause on rolling out access to apply for Verification so we can make improvements to the application and review process.For those who have been waiting, we know this may be disappointing. We want to get things right, and appreciate your patience.August 13, 2021 See more

However, Twitter’s product lead Kayvon Beykpour has clarified that the social media platform hasn’t “paused applications”. He stated that the company is releasing the application in a phased manner and that rollout is being “paused until we can better handle the scale.”

As per Twitter, “The blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. To receive the blue badge, your account must be authentic, notable, and active.” However, in contrast, a handful of fake accounts got verified and when Twitter was called out on Twitter, ironically, the social media platform accepted its mistake.

In a prepared statement to NDTV Gadgets, a Twitter spokesperson said, “We mistakenly approved the verification applications of a small number of inauthentic (fake) accounts. We have now permanently suspended the accounts in question, and removed their verified badge, under our platform manipulation and spam policy.”

However, Twitter has not confirmed what sort of changes or tweaks it plans to implement in the new verification process nor has it clarified as to when will it resume the process in its full capacity.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!