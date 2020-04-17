TikTok introduces much-needed parental controls, global rollout soon

Popular short video platform TikTok is introducing a new set of features to allow parents to have better control over how their children use the app. The features will be referred to as “Family Pairing,” and will roll out globally in the coming weeks.

Under the new suite of controls, there will be options to monitor Screen Time Management, Restricted Mode and Direct Messages for teen users. And by teen users, TikTok means those aged 13 and older. Hence parents of such users will be able to link these accounts with their own.

(Image credit: Tiktok)

Coming to the features, Screen Management will allow parents to put a time limit on how long their child is able to use the TikTok app. Restricted Messages will allow parents to completely disable direct messaging for users under the age of 16 in all markets. Moreover, Tik Tok will automatically disable Direct Messages for any registered accounts under the age of 16. And lastly, Restricted Mode will flush out “inappropriate videos” from the feed.

It is also worth pointing out that there’s not much clarity on how inappropriate content is scanned by TikTok. It’s probably with the help of users flagging content and this cannot be relied upon entirely.

These new controls will be welcome by parents considering how the app has become addictive amongst teens. The app was the highest downloaded social media app in India in the past few weeks.