The next frontier for artificial intelligence? Your toothbrush

Of course your toothbrush isn't safe from the ever-growing reach of artificial intelligence. Kolibree, a smart oral care company, has unveiled what it claims is the first toothbrush embedded with AI at CES 2017.

The Ara is clearly no ordinary mouth scrubber. Just read how Kolibree founder and CEO Thomas Serval describes Ara's tech:

“Patented deep learning algorithms are embedded directly inside the toothbrush on a low-power processor," he said in a release. "Raw data from the sensors runs through the processor, enabling the system to learn your habits and refine accuracy the more it’s used."

And here we are using boring bristles.

Ara picks up precisely where you're brushing, and will log information, such as frequency, duration and location, in either on or offline mode.

This dental data is synced with a phone app via Bluetooth Low Energy, though you don't need to turn on your handset every time you clean your teeth in order to log your brushing stats.

Come spring, Kolibree says Ara will take part in a large clinical study in the US and Europe to see how AI impacts day-to-day behaviors and oral care. We can only imagine that if the study finds AI to have a positive impact on healthy behaviors, more mundane devices will soon be infused with AI smarts.

The super-smart toothbrush is launching globally on March 1 for $129 (about £105, AU$180), though a pre-order price of $79 (about £65, AU$110) is available now through February 28 on Kolibree's website.

Via Engadget