The Last of Us HBO show on the way from Chernobyl creator and game's director

Naughty Dog's creative director and vice president Neil Druckmann is teaming up with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin to develop a TV series for HBO based on its video game masterpiece The Last of Us, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Ellie and Joel are heading to HBO! But first... we got a little game to finish! https://t.co/eMIy5gmUiwMarch 5, 2020

Druckmann and Mazin will write and executive produce the series alongside HBO's Carolyn Strauss (Game of Thrones, The Wire, The Sopranos) and Naughty Dog president Evan Wells.

A co-production between HBO and Sony Pictures Television in association with PlayStation Productions, The Last of Us will be the first series developed by the newly-formed company.

Looks like The Walking Dead has a new show to fear

According to THR, HBO's series "will cover the events of the original game, which was written by Druckmann, with the possibility of additional content based on the forthcoming game sequel, The Last of Us Part II, which is set to released May 29."

Set in a pandemic-ravaged world, The Last of Us centers on the relationship between Joel, a hardened smuggler, and Ellie, an immune teenage girl whom he must safely deliver to scientists on the other side of the country for the sake of a possible cure. Unfortunately for them, there are scores of murderous bandits and infected creatures standing in their way.

"Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I'm so honored to do it in partnership with Neil," said Mazin in a statement about the upcoming show.

Mazin is also currently working on another video game adaptation, having recently turned in a first draft for Eli Roth's upcoming Borderlands movie.