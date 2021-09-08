Trending

The DJI OM 5 is a supercharged selfie stick for vloggers, but it isn't for everyone

Better in some ways, inferior in others

The DJI OM 5 is the latest version of DJI's popular smartphone gimbal – but while the new model brings new features like full-blown selfie-stick powers, it's not quite the five-star success we saw with the DJI OM 4. (Looking to jump to our in-depth verdict? Head to our full DJI OM 5 review).

Despite being smaller and lighter than its predecessors (it weighs 290g, compared to the 390g DJI OM 4), the DJI OM 5 packs in a built-in extension rod that extends out to 215mm. So while it isn't the world's longest selfie stick, it does crucially come with three-axis gimbal stabilization to help keep your smartphone videos smooth.

To further help with this, the OM 5 also comes with a newly-designed magnetic phone clamp, which now goes over smartphone cases and is compatible with more phone models than its predecessor. There's also now an optional Fill Light Phone Clamp ($59 / £42 / AU$79), which has two built-in LED strips to give your videos a boost in high-contrast situations.

The final two improvements over the DJI OM 4 are a new ShotGuides feature and improved ActiveTrack 4.0 autofocus in the app. 

ShotGuides walks you through capturing stylized clips thanks to its 30 sets of shooting tutorials, which includes auto-edits. We found this to be useful option for newbies, but even more useful is the boosted ActiveTrack 4.0 – this now supports tracking at up to 3x zoom, and our review found it to be a "clearly an improvement over past generations".

Not all of the DJI OM 5's changes are a huge success, though, and some may find the DJI OM 4 to be more than enough for their video needs. For example, the OM 5's battery is significantly smaller than its predecessor's, so only lasts half as long on a full charge (6.4 hours, compared to the OM 4's 15 hours). And, unlike the OM 4, you can't use the OM 5 as a portable battery bank for other devices.

Also, the fact that the OM 5's gimbal needs to work when it's in both selfie-stick mode (with the arm extended) and traditional gimbal mode means it rotates differently to the OM 4. If you don't see yourself ever using the extended selfie-stick functionality, you might find the OM 4 has more flexibility in its 'roll' movements.

Still, if you do want a smartphone gimbal that does have that extended reach, our DJI OM 5 review found it to be the best option around. You can buy it now in either Sunset White or Athens Gray for $159 / £139 / AU$239, while the Fill Light Phone Clamp is available for an extra $59 / £42 / AU$79.

Analysis: Not a 'no brainer' upgrade like its predecessor

The DJI OM 5 is an example of what happens when a product hits peak evolution, but needs to deliver a sequel anyway – it's better in some ways than the OM 4, but not in others. And that means it isn't necessarily the best choice for everyone.

If you do like to shoot a lot of videos at arm's length, rather than placing a smartphone gimbal on a flat surface with a mini tripod, then our review found the DJI OM 5 to be the best choice around, and superior to the more affordable Zhiyun Smooth X.

The OM 5 brings an elegant design, much-improved ActiveTrack 4.0 autofocus tracking in the app, and lots of flexibility thanks to that extending arm. It's also impressively small and light, fitting into a large jacket pocket.

But the flipside of those design changes is some reduced functionality, and an inferior battery life compared to the DJI OM 4. The OM 5 still lasts over six hours on a charge, but the OM 4 runs far longer at 15 hours, and also doubles up as a USB power bank for other gadgets.

Previous DJI Osmo Mobile gimbals also match the OM 5's level of stabilization – and if you don't like the idea of having a magnetic attachment living on your phone, you may prefer an older DJI OM 3 or Zhiyun Smooth X.

According to DJI, the DJI OM 4 "will remain on sale but won't be manufactured anymore", so it could be worth picking one of those up if you see a discount. But if you do need that extra reach of the DJI OM 5's extending arm, then it's the best gimbal-stabilized option around, even with that price premium over its rivals.

