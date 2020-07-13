The cheapest Wi-Fi 6 router out today could give your internet connection a major boost

Honor Router 3 - $47.99 at Gearbest (roughly £38/AU$ 69)

The Honor Router 3 delivers Wi-Fi 6 speeds at an exceptional price and this router also has a clean, minimalist look. At less than $50, this router will give you the fastest Wi-Fi speeds currently possible and then some as it is a Wi-Fi 6+ device.View Deal

Wi-Fi 6 (also known as 802.11ax) is a pretty recent wireless standard having been officially released as a protocol not so long ago, in 2019. It replaces 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) as the fastest Wi-Fi protocol widely available in the market.

Less than a year later, Honor is selling the Router 3, a Wi-Fi 6 router for as little as $47.99 . W hile you need to have a compatible device to get the most out of it, the improvements on offer thanks to the sheer presence of newer hardware and technology makes it a worthwhile investment if your current ISP-provided router is not delivering.

The Honor Router 3 - which is a rebadged WiFi AX3 - delivered combined wireless speeds of up to 2976 Mbps (2.4 GHz: 574 Mbps; 5 GHz: 2402 Mbps) allowing you to transfer data to up to 20 devices simultaneously.

Note that most users will almost certainly never reach this level, mainly because it is only a theoretical maximum speed. The router is sold as a Wi-Fi 6+, and we've reached out to Honor to find exactly out what the “plus” version brings to the table.

A maximum of 128 devices can be registered across both bands and its four separate antennae should improve coverage especially across several walls. Insider, the router is powered by a dual-core Gigahome CPU, running at 1.2GHz; it is paired with 128MB RAM and 128MB storage.

When it comes to connectivity options, there’s one WAN port and three LAN ones, all of which are Gigabit capable.

Bear in mind