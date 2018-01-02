The best OnePlus 5T deals in India

The OnePlus 5 was one of the most awaited smartphones of the year, the self proclaimed flagship killer takes on the likes of the Galaxy S8 , Google Pixel 2 and other high-end phones. At least that was the general consensus in the first half of the year. But, while the OnePlus 5 may match them in terms of specifications, the phone doesn't really live up to the same standards in terms of design and it's missing some new features. So, OnePlus announced the OnePlus 5T, adding a new 18:9 display.

The phone has been selling on Amazon.in since November 21. You can keep an eye on this post to get the best deals on OnePlus 5T in India.

The OnePlus 5T has a few new features, upgrades, if you will, to make the brand noticeable for the next six months. And while some of us may not be comfortable with a 6-month cycle, it's how OnePlus seems to be doing business.

The OnePlus 5T was launched in India at Rs 32,999.

Here are some of the best offers on the OnePlus 5T

The smartphone is an Amazon India exclusive and is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB/128GB version. The OnePlus 5T is available in three colour variants - Midnight Black, Slate Grey and Soft Gold.

Amazon India has also introduced an exchange offer. Any customer who buys a OnePlus 5T can avail an exchange discount of up to Rs 15,302 depending on the current value and condition of your old phone.

So, what are the reasons to buy the OnePlus 5T?

The OnePlus 5T is like an old wine in a new bottle, but a better looking bottle. With its 6-inch minimal bezel display, the 5T is more in line with the current trend. The fingerprint sensor has made its way on the back panel and there's an improved front-facing camera.