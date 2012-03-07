New Apple TV officially unveiled

Apple has taken the wraps off its upgraded Apple TV set-top box, bringing 1080p video streaming to the tiny terror.

The launch of the updated Apple TV hasn't taken anyone by surprise as stocks of the previous model ran dry on both sides of the pond.

It also comes with an all new user interface and iTunes Match support.

Apple has decided to completely update the iCloud to handle movie streaming, with Tim Cook explaining "Just like we've done for music and TV shows, you now have access to movies you've already purchased in iCloud."

Re-download

The good thing is that you will be able to re-download movies you've purchased on any device, and movies and TV shows now​ support 1080p.

The interface for the device is a lot more like the iOS we have all grown to love.

The new Apple TV release date is 16 March and it will come in at just $99. Pre-orders, according to Cook, begin today.