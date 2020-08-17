Telegram adds video call support and more with the latest update

WhatsApp's rival Telegram has brought a slew of features for its users as a 7th-anniversary gift. The new update, version 7.0.0, introduces one-one-one video calls, adds new animated emojis and more to the alpha version of Telegram.

To initiate a video call on Telegram, all you need to do is to tap on the contact and you get an option to initiate the video call from within the same interface. Telegram also allows you to turn your video on or off during the call. The official post from Telegram also confirms that these video calls will be end-to-end encrypted and the application will also allow users to confirm if the connection is secure during each call.

Though Telegram is not the first messaging app that has introduced video calls, out of the 400 million users, some who had switched sides from Facebook-owned WhatApp, had been waiting for this. Aside, the current pandemic-led situation has also seen the increase in the demand of video calling software, hence it made sense for Telegram to introduce one.

While Tele-conferencing applications like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet etc have been taking care of communications happening at the professional front during these testing times, Facebook, Skype, WhatsApp and Google Duo have been facilitating video calls between family and friends.

Among other important updates are Picture-in-Picture mode that allows users to check and respond to messages received while on the call. This feature also lets users’ multi-task by allowing them to check notifications and interact with other applications without having to exit the call.

Additionally, Telegram is also working on yet another important feature- group video calls and says that this feature may soon be available to the users as well. Apart from video calls, Telegram has added a batch of new animated emojis that will help enhance your chatting experience.