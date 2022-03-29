Tata Power to install EV charging points in Mumbai housing societies

Audio player loading…

The charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in India is getting improved at a rapid pace. Apart from obvious points of recharge like petrol stations, where companies like BPCL and Adani Gas are contributing their mite, other places where EV recharging points are in demand, like commercial complexes, educational institutes and large housing societies, are also getting bolstered. Here, companies like Tata Power and Magenta are chipping in with their bit.

Tata Power had last week collaborated with Enviro - the facility management wing of NCR-based real estate developer Vatika Group - to install 59 electric vehicles (EV) charging points at 18 locations across the various properties of Vatika Group in Gurugram.

And yesterday, Tata Power, which is one of largest electric vehicle charging solutions providers in the country, announced a tie-up with Rustomjee Group, a leading real estate developer, to provide end-to-end EV charging solutions across all its residential and commercial projects in Mumbai area.

The company through its Tata Power EZ Charge offering has already set up over 100 EV charging points in Mumbai and over 1300 charging points across the country.

Will hasten EV adoption in Mumbai

Under this collaboration, Tata Power will install dedicated charging infrastructure for residents of Rustomjee in Mumbai. The company said EV owners will have the access to a 24x7 charging facility along with maintenance support. Customers can connect through the Tata Power EZ Charge mobile application for all services including remote vehicle charging monitoring & e-payments. The partnership will enable Rustomjee residents get access to a uniform and ubiquitous EV charging experience.

Talking about the collaboration, Sandeep Bangia, Head- EV, Tata Power said, "We are happy to partner with Rustomjee Group and feel our collaboration will hasten the transition to EV adoption in Mumbai. It's a step towards decarbonizing the transportation sector and making EVs more mainstream."

Haroon Siddiqui, Vice-President – Corporate Head, MEP, Rustomjee Group, said, "We are happy to collaborate with Tata Power and work towards co-creating a better future for all of us. This association is a small step towards the larger goal of a carbon-free tomorrow".

Tata Power has been setting up EV charging infrastructure across the country. The company already has a partnership with Apollo Tyres, HPCL, TVS Motors, amã Stays & Trails and others to set up and enhance the EV charging infrastructure. The Rustomjee Group has delivered 280+ buildings and 14,000+ homes in Mumbai.

It should be said that companies manufacturing charging stations for electric vehicles are witnessing an increase in demand from representatives of apartment complexes.

More EV charging points, the need of the hour

According to a report by NITI Aayog, the cumulative investment in India’s electric vehicle (EV) transition could be as large as Rs 19.7 lakh crore ($266 billion) between 2020 and 2030.

The Ministry of Power’s guidelines say that there should be at least one EV charging station every 25 km on both sides of a highway. The Indian government has also set itself a target of setting up 400,000 charging stations to meet the requirement for two million Electric Vehicles (EV) that could potentially ply on its roads by 2026.

Talking of EV ecosystem infrastructure, recently BPCL tied up with Hero MotoCorp. The government itself is doing its bit by trying to roll out a battery swapping policy. In general, having conveniently located EV charging stations will further speed up the adoption of electric vehicles in the country.