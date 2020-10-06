Sony A7S III release date in India is October 12

The Sony A7S III from a few months ago is regarded as one of the best high-end cameras of the season for videography. It will finally launch in India next week.

Sony India has confirmed that the new flagship camera will come to India on October 12. The A7S series is the company’s premium full-frame range of cameras, with the last model launched almost five years ago. The new A7S III brings significant upgrades across the board, bringing Sony back into the race.

Sony A7S III specs and features

The biggest upgrade is the new 12.1MP backside-illuminated EXMOR R CMOS full-frame sensor. The relatively low resolution, paired with a large sensor gives the A7S III great low light performance owing to the larger pixel size. The new BIONZ XR image processor is claimed to be eight times more powerful than its predecessor.

Moreover, it has an ISO range of 40 to 4,09,600 and over 15 stops of dynamic range, making it suitable for a variety of shooting conditions. The improved performance enables it to shoot at 10fps during burst for up to 1,000 consecutive RAW images with autofocus, making it one of the largest buffers around.

Its video recording skills are even more impressive. The Sony A7S III is capable of shooting 4K video at 120fps at 10-bit, 4:2:2 internally. With attachments, it can go up to 16-bit RAW 4K 60fps video recording.

Like the new Sony ZV-1, even the A7S III has a 3-inch fully articulating touchscreen. This is augmented by a new interface that is simpler and optimized for touch navigation. Other hardware features include dual-band WiFi, a SuperSpeed USB Type-C connector, dual card slots, etc.

In other markets, the Sony A7S III is priced at $3,499, which converts to about Rs 2,57,000. It should go on sale soon after its launch during the festive season sales across the country.